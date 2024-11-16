Saturday, November 16, 2024
AC Sanghar stresses improved facilities for persons with disabilities

Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar emphasized the need for resolving issues faced by persons with disabilities and ensuring the provision of necessary facilities. According to a handout issued on Friday, these directives were given during a meeting of the committee formed to address complaints of persons with disabilities.The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sarfraz Hussain Shar and Additional Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Muslim Farooq. The AC directed the establishment of ramps in offices to facilitate access for persons with disabilities and ensured timely provision of necessary information and certificates to them.

Staff Reporter

