ADB to provide Rs51.56 billion to Pakistan to improve power sector

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank will provide an assistance of Rs51.562 billion to Pakistan for the power distribution strengthening, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Asset Performance Monitoring Systems (APMS) and installation of AMR/AMI meters in three ex-Wapda Distribution Companies.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which met with Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in the chair, has approved three development projects in the energy sector, worth Rs58.857 billion. The project related to power distribution strengthening project in Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) worth Rs9.014 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project envisages conversion of four 66 kV grid stations into 132 kV grid stations, installation of 50,000 AMR meters on 3-phase meters having load of more than 5 kW, installation of APMS on 1200 general duty DTs in SEPCO and bifurcation of 40 feeders having load of above 300 Amps and high technical & administration loss. The second project of energy namely power distribution strengthening project in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) worth Rs27.613 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through ADB (Rs20.317 billion) & LESCO own resources (Rs7.296 billion). The project envisages construction of five new 132 kv grid stations, four Aug/Extension of 132 kv grid stations, installation of 1600 APMS, 1328 km AB cable and 131901 AMI/AMR meters in LESCO. The third project namely supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Asset Performance Monitoring Systems (APMS) for 100kVA & 200kVA general duty distribution transformers and deployment of AMI Meters in MEPCO worth Rs22.230 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project envisages installation of 13,323 APMS and 150,000 AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters in MEPCO jurisdiction. The APMS system will establish real time access to 100 and 200 KVA Distribution Transformers (DTs) for improved visibility, close monitoring and preventive actions. Apart from APMS, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters will allow two-way communication between utilities and consumers, enabling remote meter reading, real-time data monitoring, and proactive management of energy distribution. During the meeting, deputy chairman Planning Commission directed the Power Division to review the scope of the projects on techno-economic feasibility basis in-consultation with all concerned experts as well as stakeholders. He further directed that an updated version, incorporating these reviews, may be resubmitted for consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The project was accorded in-principle approval for strengthening distribution network and for exploring financing by ADB by Economic Affairs Division (EAD).