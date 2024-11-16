Arrangements completed for Quaid-i-Azam Games indoor trials

LAHORE - The arrangements have been completed to organize the indoor trials of Sports Board Punjab teams for Inter-Provincial Quaid-i-Azam Games. The U-22 players from all divisions of the province will participate in the trials and the best players will be selected purely on merit for the mega event. This information was shared by DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal while addressing a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Director Ata ur Rehman, Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada attended the meeting in person while all the divisional and district officers participated in the meeting through video link. The performances of all district sports officers in the first phase of CM Khelta Punjab Games were reviewed in detail during the meeting. Besides this, the revenue generation process in all districts and divisions of the province was also discussed in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Khizar Afzaal directed all the district and divisional sports officers of Punjab to take all possible measures to increase the revenue in their respective districts and divisions. “All sports officers of the province should improve their performance and take effective steps for the promotion of healthy culture across the province,” he added.