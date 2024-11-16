ATC Lahore issues detailed verdict on Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Saturday issued a detailed written verdict regarding the of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with four incidents related to the May 9 unrest. The five-page verdict, authored by Justice Arshad Javed, addressed key aspects of the cases against Khan.

The court noted that Khan had not been initially nominated in the cases but was later included based on witness statements. The verdict further clarified that the former prime minister was only accused of encouraging the conspiracy that led to the May 9 incidents, rather than being directly involved in the violence.

The court also pointed out a significant lapse in the police's handling of the situation, noting that officials who had learned about the conspiracy failed to inform higher authorities of the impending unrest.

was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court (SC) had confirmed his arrest the following day. The verdict also highlighted that Khan had publicly condemned the May 9 violence in front of the Supreme Court.

The detailed ruling adds further context to the ongoing legal proceedings against , as the former prime minister faces multiple charges related to the events of May 9.