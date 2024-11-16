Attaullah Tarar reveals evidence linking PTI to May 9 military attacks

Federal Information Minister has claimed that irrefutable evidence links the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to the May 9, 2023, attacks on military installations.

Speaking at a press conference, Tarar released CCTV footage of the incidents, alleging that PTI leaders issued directives to orchestrate the attacks as part of a coordinated conspiracy.

"They wanted to create a narrative to provoke people into attacking military installations," the minister stated, challenging PTI's denial of involvement. "If they [PTI] say they didn’t carry out the attacks, then who did?"

Tarar accused PTI founder Imran Khan and his allies of taking deliberate steps to harm the country, emphasizing that the released footage is unaltered and provides clear evidence of the events.

He highlighted that the attacks on May 9 were an attempt to undermine Pakistan’s national security and integrity, urging swift resolution of related cases to hold those responsible accountable.

The minister called on all individuals involved to apologise to the nation and face justice, stating, "These individuals are enemies of the country and want to harm Pakistan."

Tarar reiterated the government’s commitment to exposing and prosecuting those who, he said, promoted an enemy agenda and sowed discord within the nation.