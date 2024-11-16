Bilawal terms by-election victory a great responsibility

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday termed the recent victory of the PPP in Sindh Local Government by-elections as a great responsibility. Bilawal expressed his gratitude and appreciation for his party’s resounding success in the recent local government by-elections across Sindh, including Karachi. He celebrated this victory as a testament to the public’s trust and unwavering support for the PPP, as well as the dedication and hard work of committed party workers. In a statement, he extended the heartiest congratulations to all successful PPP candidates, commending the tireless efforts of party workers who transformed the campaign into a decisive triumph. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday was apprised of achievements of the Party in Local Government by-elections across the Sindh including Karachi. PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and Coordination Secretary Noman Sheikh met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Central President Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House, according to a PPP communique. On occasion, they briefed the PPP Chairman regarding the win in by-elections.