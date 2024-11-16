British HC celebrates King Charles III’s 76th birthday with 'Brilliantly British' festivities

The hosted grand celebrations in Islamabad and Karachi to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s 76th birthday under the theme “Brilliantly British.”

The events, held at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Islamabad and the Acton House garden in Karachi, showcased a blend of British and Pakistani culture. Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Special Initiatives, and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal, graced the Islamabad event as the Chief Guest, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attended in Karachi.

The UK’s Honourable Artillery Company Regimental Band, the oldest surviving regiment of the British Army, performed in both cities and at the Pakistan Monument, captivating audiences with their live performances. The celebrations also featured the viral Gharvi Group, renowned for their iconic song Blockbuster.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE, speaking at the event, said: “Brilliantly British captures everything we love about the UK—a powerhouse of creativity, diversity, and cultural vibrancy. British films, TV dramas, songs, and fashion are renowned across the globe, forming strong connections between the UK and Pakistan.”

In Islamabad, rock band Khudgharz enthralled the audience with an electrifying set of British and Pakistani covers. Meanwhile, Karachi’s “Actonbury” festival featured five artists: Maria Unera, Jermeas Naeem, Alycia Dias, Hussain Dossa, and the Honourable Artillery Company Regimental Band.

The year 2024 marks significant milestones in UK-Pakistan relations, including the 90th anniversary of the British Council, an exciting test cricket series, and the release of Chain of Light, a previously undiscovered album by the late Qawwali legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Through these vibrant celebrations, the UK highlighted its creative sector, which contributes over £50 billion in exports, reaffirming its influence on the global cultural and artistic landscape.