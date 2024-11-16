Saturday, November 16, 2024
Bushra Bibi denies news of involvement in politics

November 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has denied reports claiming her involvement in political activities and an impending entry into politics. Her spokesperson, Mashal Yousafzai, issued a statement refuting these claims. Speaking to a private news channel, Yousafzai clarified that Bibi is solely focused on securing her husband’s release from custody and remains apolitical. Yousafzai explicitly stated that reports of Bibi’s political entry are baseless. However, conflicting reports emerged from within the PTI. Sources within the PTI allege that Bibi met with party leadership on November 13th to discuss strategies for a planned protest on November 24th and to form teams for preparations.

