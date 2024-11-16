Coalition Dynamics

With judicial and constitutional housekeeping completed, the loopholes enabling undue parliamentary participation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) closed, and the tax and budget matters underway, the governing alliance—primarily between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)—seems to have reached a point where internal disagreements are surfacing. Until now, the coalition had been moving veritable lockstep. However, ahead of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Bilawal Bhutto has outlined a three-point agenda, signalling areas of contention.

While calling it a “rift” may overstate the situation, Bilawal has made it clear that his grievances are not an indication of breaking away from the coalition but rather a push for the government to address specific concerns. His agenda focuses on three pressing issues: political stability, internet access, and security from terrorism. These are undoubtedly critical areas, with internet access and national security demanding urgent attention. Bilawal’s criticism holds weight. The current internet policing system lacks transparency and has been implemented in a disorganised manner, leaving the public in the dark. On the national security front, large-scale operations to ensure safety in border regions and urban centres have been insufficient, leaving gaps in the country’s security apparatus. The question now is how far the PPP will push these issues following its CEC meeting. Will it draft and advocate for concrete legislation to address these concerns, compelling the government to act? Or is this more of a strategic move to energise its political base ahead of future actions?

Such internal disagreements, though potentially divisive, could inject vitality into parliamentary politics. With the initial hurdles of budget approvals and constitutional amendments behind us, this could mark the beginning of a phase where substantive policymaking takes precedence. The challenge lies in whether the coalition can leverage this moment for meaningful action. If Bilawal’s agenda translates into legislative initiatives, it could pave the way for addressing long-neglected issues like internet governance and national security.

The coming weeks will reveal whether this is a turning point or simply a passing episode in the regular cycle of coalition dynamics.