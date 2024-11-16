Couple booked over expelling father from home in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - D-Type Colony police have booked a couple on charge of expelling their father from home over monetary dispute. A police spokesperson said here Thursday night that accused Gul Zaman resident of Allama Iqbal Colony had taken loan of Rs158,000 from his father Mahmood Ahmed to obtain visa for going to Iraq some time ago. The father demanded his money back which enraged the youth and his wife Shumaila and they both allegedly subjected his father to severe torture first and then expelled him from the house. The police registered a case against the couple. Further investigation was under progress for their arrest, he added.

Two drug-traffickers held

Police have arrested two drug-traffickers and seized 2.75-kg hashish from them. A police report said here on Friday that the Civil Lines police team stopped a suspected person Amanat Ali at a picket set up near Mian Trust Hospital and during search recovered 1.25-kg hashish from him. D-Type Colony police held a drug peddler Khalid from Mandi Morrh and recovered 1.50-kg of hashish from his possession. The accused have been locked at police stations after registration of cases.

Two textile units fined Rs500,000

A textile unit was fined Rs300,000 and its boiler was sealed here on Friday. According to official sources, a team of the environment protection agency under the supervision of Deputy Director Johar Abbas inspected the unit on Satiana Road and took action under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules. A case was also registered against the owner. A boiler of a dying unit in Chak Jhumra was also sealed and its owner was fined Rs200,000. Separately, the team held two responsible officials of a textile unit on Samundri road on the charge of de-sealing the boiler illegally.