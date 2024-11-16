Saturday, November 16, 2024
Court adjourns 190m pound reference against Imran till Nov 18

NEWS WIRE
November 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till November 18 on 190 million pound reference against ex-PM Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder was produced before the accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Central Jail Adiala.  The court, however, accepted the one-time exemption from attendance of Bushra Bibi in the same case.  During the course of proceeding, the defense lawyer adopted the stance that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued directives to the trial court to firstly decide the acquittal pleas of the accused.  The court said that it has not received such order from the high court. The court, however, adjourned hearing till November 18.

