DC reviews polio campaign targets

Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the achievement of 100 percent targets during the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting held at his office regarding the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign and achievements of the previous campaign. The meeting was attended by Revenue officers, representatives of health department, police, EPI, WHO, and other concerned departments. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the arrangements, micro plan, and security plan for the campaign. The deputy commissioner emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.

Staff Reporter

