Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC stresses to enforce official price lists in Sukkur

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Friday chaired a meeting of the price control committee aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and enforcing official price lists across the district. The meeting held at DC’s Office specifically focusing on the enforcement of government-fixed prices and ensuring relief for the public, highlighted strict measures to combat price inflation, particularly for essential items. To enhance transparency and efficiency, he directed that price control magistrates must personally be present in the field for inspections. He emphasized that no representatives would be acceptable, and every magistrate must personally issue fines for violations. The deputy commissioner warned that any negligence or failure in duty would lead to strict punitive action against the responsible officials.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024