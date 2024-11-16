Discovering Donald Trump

Donald Trump will assume the coveted office of President of the United States in January. However, we already know what his policies will be in his second four-year term. Indeed, we had prophesied that Harris would lose, as Trump’s fear factor and populism, ably assisted by social media and AI, were destined to secure him a second term. The fact that Biden and his team failed to deliver during their four-year tenure worked in Trump’s favour. Didn’t we know it? Didn’t we tell you that a Trump on the losing side would be more dangerous than a Trump on the victory stand?

Similarly, we already know what he is going to do with the American people and the world at large. His policies on Gaza, Ukraine, the South China Sea, and other global hotspots are at our fingertips. We know exactly how he will run the superpower’s foreign policy after subduing the Deep State and the US Establishment. Washington’s future relations with Beijing and Moscow are written on the wall. As he has already decided to make his country great again, we have no doubt about the drastic cuts in unnecessary expenditure on US funding for the UN, IMF, World Bank, NATO, Europe, climate change, and wars in the Middle East and elsewhere. We are certain he will reverse every step the Democrats took in the past four years. Undoubtedly, he will make his allies pay their fair share. America will be for the Americans, and the outside world will be left to its own devices – once and for all. We are somewhat convinced that a new world order awaits us wherein no country will fear a regime change anymore.

Trump’s mind-readers have also deciphered how a convicted President will treat the ‘select’ Democrats and the American Justice Department. The content of his meetings with important world leaders is already known to us. How he is going to repay friends such as Elon Musk is an open secret. Also known to us are the details of his interactions with Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Charles Koch. His focus of attention will be hospitals, medical insurance, and commercial banking rather than continuing the China containment endeavour and Sino-US trade war. We know it for a fact. Job creation in the US and stopping illegal immigrants from coming to the land of opportunities will be two of his top priorities. Incidentally, we also know what kind of legacy Trump is going to leave for the coming generations.

However, we don’t have a clue about our plans for dealing with the US under Donald Trump…!!!

One is at a loss to understand how the policies of a future President of the United States could be known to us – with such detail and accuracy. Basing our convictions on either his first tenure or the election campaign slogans, we have meticulously calculated every move the US will make under Trump. Not only that, but we have also formulated several ideas and proposals for him to run his country’s affairs effectively. It would be interesting to analyse the promises made before the election and their fulfilment after a President enters the White House. For instance, Barack Obama wanted to ‘fundamentally change the way we do business in Washington’. So does Trump. As regards promises, Obama vowed to lift the decades-old embargo on Cuba but could not do so during his two consecutive terms as President. Trump played this age-old political card with finesse. He was aware that no one would ever file a suit in any court of law for him to explain why he didn’t fulfil any of his pre-election promises. The irony is that catchy slogans are always welcomed by the people without asking the related hows and whens of the plan. That gullibility lies at the foundation of populism. It works. Always.

Similarly, political observers fancy making statements about how a new President of the United States is going to govern because they know no one will hold them accountable for any of their predictions gone wrong. Memory loss works both ways. Hence, they unconsciously try to translate their wishful thinking into analytical writings. Unfortunately, in the process, they tend to overlook certain obvious facts:

One: Trump has been elected by the people of the United States, to whom he and his administration will be answerable. He and his administration will do what they think best for them and the country.

Two: No President is bigger than the United States of America. Hence, apart from effecting a few smaller changes here and there, Trump, just like his predecessors, will not be able to bring in any drastic changes to US national policy, particularly in the realm of foreign policy. For instance, in the case of another 9/11, do you see Trump acting beyond his prescribed role? Therefore, the argument that it is now up to Trump how Washington will treat the world is inherently flawed.

Three: If the United States of America remains politically, technologically, and militarily strong, the world will have to abide by the rules set by the superpower and not by its President. Remember, in 2029, there will be no Trump, and a new President will be making fresh promises to make America great again. As such, change will remain the only constant.

Indeed, it is important to anticipate how the United States of America will behave under Trump. However, it is more important to know how your country will cope with any such changes in US policy, specifically regarding its grey areas. Therefore, the approach – we will cross the bridge when we get there – must not be applied selectively. If we already know what Trump is going to do with the world, aren’t we crossing the bridge before getting there? Hence, the focus must be on preparation rather than anticipation.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com