Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Edu secy orders completion of girls cadet college in 3 months

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood Ahmad, has directed officials to complete the Girls’ Cadet College in Mardan within three months.

Accompanied by Principal Tahira Muzzamil, XEN C&W (Mega), and project officers, the Secretary visited the project site. The consultant provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress.

Principal Tahira Muzzamil emphasized the urgency of completing the delayed project under strict supervision to ensure quality and timely delivery.

The Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project on schedule, assuring full support to the administration and stakeholders. This initiative reflects the government’s focus on enhancing education infrastructure.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024