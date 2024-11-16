Edu secy orders completion of girls cadet college in 3 months

Mardan - Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood Ahmad, has directed officials to complete the Girls’ Cadet College in Mardan within three months.

Accompanied by Principal Tahira Muzzamil, XEN C&W (Mega), and project officers, the Secretary visited the project site. The consultant provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress.

Principal Tahira Muzzamil emphasized the urgency of completing the delayed project under strict supervision to ensure quality and timely delivery.

The Secretary reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project on schedule, assuring full support to the administration and stakeholders. This initiative reflects the government’s focus on enhancing education infrastructure.