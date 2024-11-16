Ex-servicemen to be hired for Chinese nationals’ security

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon held another meeting at the Central Police Office to review security of Chinese nationals, apparently in wake of recent terror attack near airport which had resulted in the deaths of two foreign nationals and the injury of two others inside a garment factory by a private security guard.

The participants of the meeting were informed about decisions taken in a previous meeting about the security of Chinese, a statement said.

The DIG Special Protection Unit gave a briefing about a committee formed for reviewing security of Chinese nationals and necessary steps taken to this effect.

“Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch of police are conducting audits of private security guards deployed for the security of Chinese citizens,” the DIG said.

He informed the participants that the management/hosts/sponsors of projects in which Chinese nationals are involved were being asked to hire former servicemen for the security of the Chinese citizens.

He said that the “committee has recommended further ‘concrete steps’ for the security of Chinese nationals.”

Under the proposed suggestions, joint training exercises would be conducted continuously to meet any emergency/eventuality, he added.

“A hotline number has been provided for facilitation of Chinese citizens and for immediate contact with law enforcement agencies. Besides, it has been recommended to conduct security audits of private security companies. Moreover, the project owners/sponsors have been asked to implement SOP for security,” he said.

PA Opposition leader calls on Sindh Governor

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday. They discussed the legislation related to public welfare, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor Tessori said that the Opposition Leader had an important position in the Assembly.He said that the suggestions of the Opposition proved to be important in the legislation process.

The Opposition Leader Ali Khursheedi said that they were trying to ensure the legislation in favour of the people and for their welfare.