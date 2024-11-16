Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FACE organizes training sessions for boosting Punjab’s agri productivity

PR
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - FACE, NPO arm of FFC, invited international expert, Dr. Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist at IFDC-USA, to train Punjab’s Agriculture Department on cutting-edge techniques in a series of multiple training sessions.

The first session was held in Lahore on Monday, November 11, 2024, with Mr. Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Upendra Singh shared his expertise on sustainable farming practices to improve crop yields through Site-Specific Nutrient Management, 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and Best Management Practices to reduce nutrient losses and gaseous emissions from agricultural lands and improve nutrient use efficiency.

“FACE engages international experts to conduct multiple trainings sessions for Agriculture Department Punjab. Dr. Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist IFDC-USA conducted the first session in Lahore on November 11, 2024 (Monday).

SCCI urges KP govt to abolish 2pc provincial cess on export

The trainings focus on improved crop yields through Site-Specific Nutrient Management, 4R Nutrient Stewardship and Best Management Practices to Reduce Nutrient Losses and Gaseous Emissions from Agricultural Lands and improve nutrient use efficiency. Secretary Agriculture Mr. Iftikhar Sahoo was the chief guest.”

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024