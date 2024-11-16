FACE organizes training sessions for boosting Punjab’s agri productivity

ISLAMABAD - FACE, NPO arm of FFC, invited international expert, Dr. Upendra Singh, Vice President Research & Chief Scientist at IFDC-USA, to train Punjab’s Agriculture Department on cutting-edge techniques in a series of multiple training sessions.

The first session was held in Lahore on Monday, November 11, 2024, with Mr. Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Upendra Singh shared his expertise on sustainable farming practices to improve crop yields through Site-Specific Nutrient Management, 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and Best Management Practices to reduce nutrient losses and gaseous emissions from agricultural lands and improve nutrient use efficiency.

