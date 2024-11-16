Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Finance committee approves Rs8 billion IUB budget

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved budget recommendations worth Rs8,013.903 million for the financial year 2024-25. The committee meeting was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran. Treasurer Dr Abdul Sattar Zahoori presented the financial year 2024-25 budget. The budget focuses on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, employee welfare, and student scholarships. An amount of Rs35 million has been allocated for scholarships. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is facing a deficit of Rs2,190.077 million in the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting was attended by committee members Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Department of Commerce Prof Dr Abdul Majid Makki, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehman, Divisional Director Local Fund Multan Shah Sawar, Director Finance Higher Education Commission Dr Samina Durrani and Additional Secretary Universities Zahida Akhtar.

Misinformation, hate speech destabilising political, social structures: COAS

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024