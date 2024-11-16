Finance committee approves Rs8 billion IUB budget

BAHAWALPUR - The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved budget recommendations worth Rs8,013.903 million for the financial year 2024-25. The committee meeting was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran. Treasurer Dr Abdul Sattar Zahoori presented the financial year 2024-25 budget. The budget focuses on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, employee welfare, and student scholarships. An amount of Rs35 million has been allocated for scholarships. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is facing a deficit of Rs2,190.077 million in the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting was attended by committee members Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Chairman Department of Commerce Prof Dr Abdul Majid Makki, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehman, Divisional Director Local Fund Multan Shah Sawar, Director Finance Higher Education Commission Dr Samina Durrani and Additional Secretary Universities Zahida Akhtar.