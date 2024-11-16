Saturday, November 16, 2024
First installment of 64 crores released for construction of 800 homes: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib met with Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin to discuss the progress of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme. DG PHATA Saif Anwar Jappa briefed on received applications. He said that over 300,000 applications have been received, which would likely be double by December. Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin said that first Installment of Rs. 64 crores has been released for construction of 800 houses, adding that loans will be provided based on 100% merit, ensuring transparency. Interest-Free Loan Scheme offers affordable monthly installments. People received the checks of the first installments successfully, all the installments will be paid, he added.

Minister Bilal Yasin warned that the citizens should not fall prey to any government or non-government person, loans will be given on 100% merit, adding that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz wishes to expand the scope. Bilal Yasin appreciated the ongoing projects of Akhuwat and the initiatives of Dr. Amjad Saqib. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib, clarified that the program provides loans only to needy individuals.

Our Staff Reporter

