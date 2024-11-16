Five hurt over brawl between two groups

LODHRAN - At least five people sustained injuries due to firing between two groups over a land dispute, here on Friday. According to Rescue officials, two groups started quarrelling over land dispute near Dera Jand Haveli Naseer Khan Road Lodhran and opened fire. Meanwhile, five persons sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran after providing first aid. The victims were identified as Manzoor, Haji Allah Ditta, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Ansar and Rab Nawaz.