Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Four uplift schemes worth Rs19.274b approved

Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion. Chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab’s Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: 1. Punjab Smog Mitigation & Response Initiative - Air Safe at a cost of Rs 5,381 million 2. Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at a cost of Rs 2,972.720 million 3. Strengthening of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs 6,281.649 million 4. Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at a cost of Rs 4,639.225 million The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024