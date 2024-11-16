Four uplift schemes worth Rs19.274b approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion. Chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab’s Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: 1. Punjab Smog Mitigation & Response Initiative - Air Safe at a cost of Rs 5,381 million 2. Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at a cost of Rs 2,972.720 million 3. Strengthening of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs 6,281.649 million 4. Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at a cost of Rs 4,639.225 million The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.