Gandapur opens technology park in Haripur

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, where he formally inaugurated the newly established School of Paramedical Sciences and the Technology Park. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Umar Ayub Khan, provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi and Arshad Ayub, and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

The School of Paramedical Sciences, established at a cost of Rs283 million with the support of the provincial government, currently offers 38 bachelors, 18 masters, and 8 PhD programmes in various health education fields. Additionally, it provides diploma courses in 20 different disciplines. The Technology Park, developed at a cost of Rs992 million, was also inaugurated during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a Rs300 million grant for the School of Paramedical Sciences. He highlighted the school as a reflection of the provincial government’s commitment to improving the healthcare sector through collaboration. “This institution will serve as a milestone in meeting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s demand for skilled paramedical manpower,” he stated.

Gandapur also described the newly established Technology Park as a historic step toward promoting advanced technology in the province. “The park will play a crucial role in fostering a technology- driven economy, encouraging research commercialization, and supporting small and medium enterprises,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister commended the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute for its excellence, noting that its graduates are making a mark both nationally and internationally. He praised the administration and faculty for their efforts in transforming the institute into a premier educational facility. Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated the government’s focus on health and education, emphasising substantial investments in developing a skilled workforce. “Investing in youth will transform them into valuable assets,” he said, adding that the government is committed to the vision of its founding chairman by prioritizing human development.