Glucometers distributed among young diabetes patients

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   In connection with World Diabetes Day, Mercy Teaching Hospital organized a meaningful initiative on Friday to support young patients living with Type 1 diabetes.

The hospital distributed free glucometers, enabling children and their families to monitor blood glucose levels independently — a vital step in diabetes self-management and lifelong health.

The event included an educational session, addressing the unique challenges of Type 1 diabetes. Specialists provided insights into effective disease management, regular monitoring, and lifestyle strategies to enhance quality of life.

Dr. Faheem, Assistant Professor in the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department at the hospital, highlighted the prevalence and impact of Type 1 diabetes in Pakistan. He emphasized the role of lifestyle management in reducing health complications and promoting healthier, longer lives.

Our Staff Reporter

