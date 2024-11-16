Gold price soars by Rs1,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs267,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs266,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,115 to Rs229,510 from Rs228,395 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs210,384 from Rs209,362. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,565 from $2,552, the Association reported.