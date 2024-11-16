Govt decides to keep oil prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to keep the prices of High Speed Diesel and Petrol unchanged for the second fortnightly of November. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market during the last two weeks and has accordingly been decided the prices of Petrol and HSD will remain unchanged during the next fortnight, said a notification issued by the Finance Division here Friday night. According to the notification, the price of HSD will remain at the existing Rs 255.14 per litre, while petrol will remain at Rs 248.38 per litre during the next fortnightly starting today. Notably, for the first fortnightly of November the federal government had jacked up the prices of High Speed Diesel by Rs 3.85 per litre and Petrol by Rs 1.35 per litre. Similarly, for the last fortnightly of October, the federal government had jacked up the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 5 per litre, while kept the rate of Petrol unchanged.