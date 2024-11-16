Govt raises RLNG prices by up to 2.68 percent

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday increased the average sale prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to 2.68 per cent for the consumers of both the Sui Companies, for the month of November 2024, as import of supercooled gas cargoes has dipped by over 22 percent.

The RLNG prices for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited have been hiked by up to $0.3346 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a notification issued here. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government, has determined the regasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) prices for Sui Companies with effect from November 1st, 2024, said the notification. The increase in RLNG prices is mainly due to the increase in delivered ex-ship price (DES), Ogra said. According the notification, for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the price was enhanced by $0.3216/mmBtu, or 2.49 per cent, while for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the price was jacked up by $0.3346 /mmBtu, or 2.68 per cent, compared to October 2024. The new weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers is set at $13.2609/mmBtu and for SSGC customers at $12.8005/mmBtu. In October, prices were 12.939/mmBtu for SNGPL and $12.4659/mmBtu for SSGC consumers. Notably, for the months of September and October, the government had reduced the RLNG price by up to 1.07 per cent and 7.11 per cent respectively. For November 2024, the LNG prices were lower than the same month of last year. Last year in November, the RLNG price for SNGPL was $13.4930/mmBtu and $14.0337/mmBtu for SSGC. The revised RLNG prices account for charges related to LNG terminals, transmission losses, port fees, and margins for state-owned importers: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). The new RLNG rates are based on six cargoes imported by PSO, while one by PLL for the month of November. It is noteworthy that in October nine cargoes were imported by PSO and PLL, which was 22.22 per cent higher than November.