Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Haris Rauf equals Shadab Khan as Pakistan's leading T20I Wicket-Taker

Haris Rauf equals Shadab Khan as Pakistan's leading T20I Wicket-Taker
Web Sports Desk
6:20 PM | November 16, 2024
Sports

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf made history on Saturday by drawing level with all-rounder Shadab Khan as Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Haris achieved this feat during Pakistan’s 13-run defeat against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The speedster delivered a sensational four-wicket haul, taking his T20I wickets to 107, the same as Shadab Khan.

Haris reached the milestone in just 72 innings, compared to Shadab's 96.

Top T20I Wicket-Takers for Pakistan

Haris Rauf: 107 wickets in 72 innings
Shadab Khan: 107 wickets in 96 innings
Shahid Afridi: 97 wickets in 96 innings
Shaheen Afridi: 96 wickets in 72 innings

Attaullah Tarar reveals evidence linking PTI to May 9 military attacks

Besides his remarkable performance, Haris recorded the best bowling figures by a touring bowler in T20Is in Australia. His 4/22 in Sydney surpassed the previous record of 4/31 by Sri Lankan legend Nuwan Kulasekara in 2017.

Best Bowling Figures by Touring Bowlers in Australia

Haris Rauf: 4/22 (Sydney, 2024)
Nuwan Kulasekara: 4/31 (Geelong, 2017)
Krunal Pandya: 4/36 (Sydney, 2018)
Chris Woakes: 3/4 (Canberra, 2022)
Tim Southee: 3/6 (Sydney, 2022)

Haris's performance solidifies his reputation as one of Pakistan's most lethal pacers in the shortest format.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024