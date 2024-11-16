Haris Rauf equals Shadab Khan as Pakistan's leading T20I Wicket-Taker

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf made history on Saturday by drawing level with all-rounder Shadab Khan as Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.
Haris achieved this feat during Pakistan’s 13-run defeat against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The speedster delivered a sensational four-wicket haul, taking his T20I wickets to 107, the same as Shadab Khan.
Haris reached the milestone in just 72 innings, compared to Shadab's 96.
Top T20I Wicket-Takers for Pakistan
Haris Rauf: 107 wickets in 72 innings
Shadab Khan: 107 wickets in 96 innings
Shahid Afridi: 97 wickets in 96 innings
Shaheen Afridi: 96 wickets in 72 innings
Besides his remarkable performance, Haris recorded the best bowling figures by a touring bowler in T20Is in Australia. His 4/22 in Sydney surpassed the previous record of 4/31 by Sri Lankan legend Nuwan Kulasekara in 2017.
Best Bowling Figures by Touring Bowlers in Australia
Haris Rauf: 4/22 (Sydney, 2024)
Nuwan Kulasekara: 4/31 (Geelong, 2017)
Krunal Pandya: 4/36 (Sydney, 2018)
Chris Woakes: 3/4 (Canberra, 2022)
Tim Southee: 3/6 (Sydney, 2022)
Haris's performance solidifies his reputation as one of Pakistan's most lethal pacers in the shortest format.