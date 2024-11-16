Haris Rauf equals Shadab Khan as Pakistan's leading T20I Wicket-Taker

Right-arm pacer made history on Saturday by drawing level with all-rounder as Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Haris achieved this feat during Pakistan’s 13-run defeat against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The speedster delivered a sensational four-wicket haul, taking his T20I wickets to 107, the same as .

Haris reached the milestone in just 72 innings, compared to Shadab's 96.

Top T20I Wicket-Takers for Pakistan

: 107 wickets in 72 innings

: 107 wickets in 96 innings

Shahid Afridi: 97 wickets in 96 innings

Shaheen Afridi: 96 wickets in 72 innings

Besides his remarkable performance, Haris recorded the best bowling figures by a touring bowler in T20Is in Australia. His 4/22 in Sydney surpassed the previous record of 4/31 by Sri Lankan legend Nuwan Kulasekara in 2017.

Best Bowling Figures by Touring Bowlers in Australia

: 4/22 (Sydney, 2024)

Nuwan Kulasekara: 4/31 (Geelong, 2017)

Krunal Pandya: 4/36 (Sydney, 2018)

Chris Woakes: 3/4 (Canberra, 2022)

Tim Southee: 3/6 (Sydney, 2022)

Haris's performance solidifies his reputation as one of Pakistan's most lethal pacers in the shortest format.