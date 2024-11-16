Health Department reports 78 new dengue cases

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Friday that 78 new cases of dengue fever were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a report,Rawalpindi recorded the highest number of cases with 64,followed by Lahore with 5 and Attock with 2.Single cases were also reported in Faisalabad,Sahiwal,Bahawalpur,Mianwali,Sargodha,Sheikhupura, and Okara.

Over the current week,502 new cases have been recorded,pushing the total number of dengue cases in Punjab to 7,260 in 2024. The health department has reassured the public that hospitals are well-equipped with essential medications and are prepared to handle the increasing number of patients. Health officials have emphasized the importance of preventive measures, urging residents to maintain cleanliness, eliminate standing water, and cooperate with health teams working in affected areas. To support the public,the department has established a helpline at 1033 for information and reporting dengue-related concerns.

Authorities are calling for increased public awareness and strict adherence to preventive measures to curb the rising trend of dengue cases in the province.