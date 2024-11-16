HEC shuts down universities and colleges in Lahore and Multan due to smog

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the closure of universities and colleges in Lahore and Multan in response to the ongoing severe smog in the region. According to an official notification, all universities in these cities have been instructed to shift classes online to ensure the safety of students.

The notification also confirmed that all schools across Punjab, with the exception of Murree, will remain closed until November 24. These measures are being implemented as part of efforts to reduce exposure to hazardous air quality.

Additionally, the Punjab government has imposed restrictions on outdoor activities to minimize the impact of the smog. Authorities have urged citizens to take precautions, including wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure.

Earlier, the provincial government enforced a lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week to combat the worsening smog conditions. This lockdown will be fully enforced on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while air quality will be monitored throughout the week, with the possibility of earlier lockdowns if the situation deteriorates further.

Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection, Marriyum Aurangzeb, warned of the serious health risks posed by the smog, likening it to the dangers of COVID-19. She stressed the importance of taking all necessary precautions to protect public health.

In addition to the lockdown, the Punjab government has banned construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting from November 16 for one week. Long-term strategies to tackle pollution, including regulating emissions from motorcycles and rickshaws, are also under consideration.

The smog has caused a spike in respiratory issues, with over 600,000 people affected in Punjab in just one week, and 65,000 hospitalizations reported last week. To manage the crisis, paramedical staff leave has been canceled, OPD hours extended, and Rescue 1122 services have been strengthened.

In a bid to reduce pollution, the provincial government has sealed dozens of shops, wedding halls, and restaurants, and enforced early market closures at 8 p.m. as part of efforts to mitigate the smog’s impact.



4o mini



You said:

