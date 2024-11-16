Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hindu businessman from Larkana killed on way to Nankana Sahib

NEWS WIRE
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  A few days ago, Rajesh Rohra, a Hindu businessman from Larkana, father of four children, went to Nankana Sahib in Punjab to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak with his family.

Rajesh Rohra was shot and killed by armed men during a robbery at Nankana Sahib toll plaza, whose body was brought from Nankana Sahib Punjab to Dari Mohalla in Larkana city through an ambulance, where the last rites of the Hindu businessman were performed. Relatives and civil society persons participated in a large number.

In this regard, the relatives of the deceased Hinda Tajir said that the case of Rajesh Rohra incident has been registered by the Punjab Police and a high-level investigation has been started, while the SHO of the concerned police station.

He also reached Larkana and informed us about the incident and assured to arrest the accused soon and bring them to justice. Another side Chairman Hindu Community Larkana Harish Lal will hold meeting over in which the strategy will be decided after reviewing the post-incident situation.

Misinformation, hate speech destabilising political, social structures: COAS

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024