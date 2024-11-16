Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that the government was striving to complete ongoing revamping projects in public hospitals by December 31 to enhance patient care and convenience.

The minister made the statement while presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education to review progress on the AVH Block of Mayo Hospital and other development projects. He emphasized the timely completion of projects at Mayo Hospital Lahore, calling for them to be prioritised.

“The Health Department and C&W are continuously monitoring all revamping projects to ensure their timely completion,” Khawaja Salman Rafique stated. The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better facilities for patients in public hospitals. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mehmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials. Secretary C&W Captain (Retired) Sohail Ashraf, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and Chief Engineer also joined the meeting via video link.