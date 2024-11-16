ICC demands written justification from BCCI over Champions Trophy withdrawal

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to submit a written explanation for its decision to skip the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier urged the ICC to obtain an official statement from the Indian cricket body regarding its stance. As per ICC regulations, the BCCI is required to provide substantial reasons for refusing to participate in the tournament.

The sources within the ICC have revealed that the governing body will evaluate the BCCI’s justification before determining the next course of action. If the reasons are deemed insufficient, the ICC reserves the right to enforce India’s participation in the multi-nation event. In a potential contingency plan, the ICC is also considering inviting the ninth-ranked team to replace India should the BCCI fail to provide valid reasoning. However, such a move would have significant financial implications.

Experts estimate that India’s absence from the Champions Trophy could cost the ICC approximately $500 million in lost revenues, including broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and advertising. Furthermore, the absence of high-stakes India-Pakistan matches would result in an estimated $100 million loss for the Indian board itself.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding India’s participation, preparations for the tournament are in full swing. The trophy tour for the prestigious eight-team competition is set to begin on November 16, with the silverware already transported from Dubai to Islamabad ahead of schedule. The nine-day tour will kick off in Skardu and include a visit to the K2 base camp, alongside stops in the host cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Notably, this marks the first instance in ICC history where a trophy tour is being conducted prior to the official announcement of the tournament schedule, which is typically released four months before the event.