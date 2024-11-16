Saturday, November 16, 2024
IHC sets aside dismissal of PTI founder’s acquittal plea

November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the verdict for dismissal of acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds reference and instructed the trial court to decide the matter again. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused against the verdict of trial court. The court said that the NAB prosecutor has adopted the stance that at this stage acquittal pleas couldn’t be heard.

The IHC issued instructions to the accountability court on the appeals.

