Intermittent rainfall hits Islamabad and more showers expected nationwide

Intermittent rainfall continues to sweep across Islamabad, with light to moderate showers bringing a chill to the capital’s atmosphere. In some areas, including the G-10 sector, hailstorms have added to the cold, further lowering temperatures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast for more rain throughout the country, with additional showers expected to fall on Saturday night.

Weather experts predict that Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala are likely to experience rainfall. Other cities, including Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Dera Ismail Khan, are also expected to see showers.

The rainfall is not limited to the plains; mountainous regions across the country, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur, are also forecasted to receive rain. Additionally, areas such as Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Mohmand, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, and Kurram are likely to witness rainfall as well.

In Balochistan, cities such as Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, and Barkhan are expected to experience rain, while snow is also predicted in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The persistent rain and colder temperatures are expected to continue over the coming days, providing some relief from the heat but creating challenges in various regions, particularly in terms of travel and daily activities.