Internet Woes Impacting Pakistan’s Freelancers

I am writing to highlight the ongoing challenges Pakistani freelancers face due to frequent internet disruptions, which severely impact our ability to maintain consistency and meet deadlines. In August 2024, Fiverr temporarily disabled several accounts belonging to Pakistani freelancers, citing unreliable connectivity as a risk to clients’ needs. While this action prevents potential damage to freelancer profiles, it underscores a larger issue—the urgent need for Pakistan to improve its digital infrastructure to support its growing freelance economy.

According to recent reports, nearly 15% of Pakistani freelancers experienced account suspensions on platforms like Fiverr in 2024 due to delayed project deliveries. Within Pakistan, freelancers also face a 20% penalty rate for late projects, which negatively impacts their ratings and income. For many, these penalties can reduce earnings by 30% to 40%, adding to the stress of those who rely on freelancing as a stable income source. Reports by *Express Tribune* (August 2024) and *TechJuice* highlight the pressing need for a digital policy that supports freelancers, helping them fulfil their commitments without facing undue penalties.

I urge authorities to address these concerns by enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, as freelancers are essential contributors to our economic growth. Such improvements can foster a more reliable environment, enabling freelancers to thrive in the global market.

MUHAMMAD OWAIS RAZA,

Karachi.