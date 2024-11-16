IRADA urges Pakistan to follow Sweden’s lead in achieving smoke-free status

ISLAMABAD - IRADA Pakistan (The Initiative on Risk-Reduction and Dependable Alternatives) has urged Pakistan to take inspiration from Sweden, which has become the first nation in the world to achieve official ‘smoke-free’ status, according to sensational new data. Swedes have hit this historic milestone 16 years ahead of the European Union target — while most of their fellow member states are set to miss it by a significant margin.

Official health data released by Sweden’s public health agency shows that just 4.5% of the nation’s Swedish-born over-16s smoke - significantly below the globally recognised benchmark of 5% for smoke free status. Smoking rates in Pakistan are more than four times higher than Sweden’s. The Swedes’ extraordinary success is the result of their pioneering policy approach to safer alternatives to cigarettes. Dr. Delon Human, leader of Smoke Free Sweden, said: “This remarkable achievement marks a significant moment in global public health and stands as a testament to the progressive policies that have guided Sweden’s approach to tobacco control. “In the early 1960s, nearly half of Swedish men smoked. By embracing and encouraging the use of alternative nicotine products such as snus, oral nicotine pouches and vapes, Sweden has paved a clear path to a smoke-free society while safeguarding public health. “They should serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world and as inspirational proof that a pragmatic, enlightened approach can deliver sensational public health gains and save lives.” Dr. Anders Milton, a physician and former president and CEO of the Swedish Medical Association, says: “Key to Sweden’s success is its pragmatic focus on harm reduction rather than prohibition. A wide range of safer nicotine products, with a variety of strengths and flavours, is legally available both online and in stores, supported by advertising, which raises awareness and encourages uptake.” “The Swedish govt also applies a proportional excise tax, keeping smoke-free products more affordable than cigarettes.” This tax policy, coupled with public education campaigns, has empowered Swedish consumers to make healthier choices and contributed to country’s leading role in tobacco harm reduction.” The benefits of Sweden’s strategy are enormous, with country having the lowest percentage of tobacco-related diseases in EU and a 41% lower incidence of cancer than other European countries.

Dr. Human adds: “While Sweden celebrates this historic achievement, many other nations remain far from reaching their smoke free goals. Some countries continue to implement rigid, prohibitionist policies that limit access to safer nicotine alternatives, including oral nicotine products and e-cigarettes. These regressive measures are pushing smokers away from potentially life-saving tools and stalling progress toward reducing tobacco harm.

“Rather than follow Sweden’s lead, these nations are heading in the opposite direction, with smoking prevalence stagnating or even rising. Sweden’s success is living proof that alternative nicotine products are a powerful force for positive change when supported by evidence-based policies.”

“Smoke Free Sweden calls on all nations to re-evaluate their tobacco control strategies and adopt harm reduction as a central pillar in their fight against smoking. Sweden’s smoke free status should be a wake-up call to policymakers around the world: progressive, science-backed policies on nicotine alternatives can make smoking history without sacrificing public health goals.”