Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Jamaat-e-Islami to stage protest on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

| JI protest at 4 PM today on Shahrah-e-Faisal’s Nursery area is against alleged election rigging

Jamaat-e-Islami to stage protest on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal
Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a protest today at 4:00 PM on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal’s Nursery area, against alleged rigging in the recent by-elections. Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes to avoid potential traffic disruptions. The protest follows accusations from Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Monem Zafar Khan, who voiced concerns over what he termed a “fraudulent public mandate” and “rigged results” in by-municipal elections. During a press conference at Idara Noor Haq, Monem Khan criticised the Sindh government, the Election Commission, and the Pakistan Peoples Party, alleging misconduct in the electoral process. Joining him in the conference were other senior JI leaders, including Deputy Amir and City Council Parliamentary Leader Saifuddin Advocate, Karachi General Secretary Taufiquddin Siddiqui, MPA Muhammad Farooq, Deputy Amir Karachi Raja Arif Sultan, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Qazi Sadruddin, Korangi District Amir Mirza Farhan Baig, and Information Secretary Zahid Askari.

Misinformation, hate speech destabilising political, social structures: COAS

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024