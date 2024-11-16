Jamaat-e-Islami to stage protest on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a protest today at 4:00 PM on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal’s Nursery area, against alleged rigging in the recent by-elections. Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes to avoid potential traffic disruptions. The protest follows accusations from Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Monem Zafar Khan, who voiced concerns over what he termed a “fraudulent public mandate” and “rigged results” in by-municipal elections. During a press conference at Idara Noor Haq, Monem Khan criticised the Sindh government, the Election Commission, and the Pakistan Peoples Party, alleging misconduct in the electoral process. Joining him in the conference were other senior JI leaders, including Deputy Amir and City Council Parliamentary Leader Saifuddin Advocate, Karachi General Secretary Taufiquddin Siddiqui, MPA Muhammad Farooq, Deputy Amir Karachi Raja Arif Sultan, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Qazi Sadruddin, Korangi District Amir Mirza Farhan Baig, and Information Secretary Zahid Askari.