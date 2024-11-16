Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JIT clears 16 PTI workers in May 9 vandalism case, court extends bails

JIT clears 16 PTI workers in May 9 vandalism case, court extends bails
Web Desk
12:03 PM | November 16, 2024
National

In a significant development for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the May 9 vandalism has declared 16 PTI workers innocent. The report, submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Saturday, brought relief to the embattled party.

Justice Manzar Ali Gill presided over the case, where 39 PTI workers, whose interim bails were expiring, appeared in court. Among them, the JIT report cleared 16 individuals, including Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Aasif, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Hamza, and Shahid Hussain, as innocent.

Following the report, the defense lawyers requested the withdrawal of interim bail applications for those declared innocent. The court accepted the pleas and extended interim bails for the remaining accused until November 29.

This ruling marks a notable moment for PTI, as the findings could influence the party's ongoing legal battles linked to the May 9 incidents.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024