KP CM reviews implementation of Awami Agenda

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired an important meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review progress on the implementation of the Chief Minister’s 99-point Awami Agenda. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Abid Majeed, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Concerned officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress so far made with regard to the implementation of the 99-point agenda.

It was informed that under the Chief Minister’s open-door policy, all Deputy Commissioners have issued schedules for public meetings to ensure easy access of the general public to government offices and officials. So far, 429 Khulli Kachehris have been held across the province, including 27 for women, 17 for minority communities, 14 for farmers, 18 for differently- abled persons, and 11 for traders, which were attended by high-ranking district administrations and heads of line departments.

It was further informed that under the special cleanliness campaign, 431 drives have been carried out in educational institutions. Additionally, 843 public toilets, 590 canals, 1,066 roads, 287 recreational spots, and 298 bus stations have been cleaned across the province. Under the waste disposal efforts, garbage dumped on 7,267 vacant plots has been cleared. So far, 1,195 blocked drains have been opened, and 1,509 drains have been cleared. Moreover, 439 sewerage lines have been cleaned, and 101 sewerage lines have been repaired.

Officials informed the meeting that actions against illegal dumping sites have resulted in the clearance of 368 sites, while 226 designated dumping sites have been notified for waste disposal.

To facilitate the public, 4,359 trash bins have been installed at various points across the province. In terms of improving recreational facilities, 114 public parks now have access to clean drinking water, and benches have been installed in 169 parks. Measures to enhance sports facilities have resulted in the provision of restrooms in 42 sports grounds and the reactivation of lights in 72 grounds. Over 4,000 advertisements boards and banners have been removed from poles, and 4,500 pieces of advertising material have been taken down from walls.

As part of the water tank cleaning initiative, 11,697 water tanks have been cleaned. Construction material has been removed from 3,500 roadsides and streets. To improve passenger facilities, 108 bus terminals have been inspected, resulting in the cleaning of 497 restrooms and 100 waiting rooms, while official fare lists have been placed at 93 bus terminals.

The meeting was also informed that 78% of public washrooms in the province have been cleaned. Over 300 trash bins have been placed at 95 tourist spots, and 4,682 manholes have been repaired. A total of 6,300 out-of-order streetlights have been fixed, and 4,500 solar streetlights have been installed.

The Chief Minister was briefed that 1,188 illegal speed breakers have been removed, and 293 unauthorized parking stands have been closed. Biometric systems have been installed in government offices to ensure staff attendance. Regular inspections of patwar (land revenue) offices are ongoing, with over 4,000 inspections conducted so far.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Awami Agenda aimed to improve public service delivery at the grassroots level and ensure good governance. He stressed that the agenda would be implemented effectively, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He directed all divisional commissioners to ensure that at least one Khulli Kachehri is held by commissioners in each district every month, while Deputy Commissioners will ensure the holding of two Khulli Kachehris per month in their respective districts. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners would ensure one Khulli Kachehri per month in their respective tehsils.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the mapping of all patwar offices within 15 days and submit a report to this end, further directing them that the patwar offices established outside the areas of their jurisdiction be shifted to their respective areas immediately.