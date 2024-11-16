KP launches free ambulance service for overseas Pakistanis

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a new initiative to provide free ambulance services for overseas Pakistanis, aimed at easing the repatriation process for deceased citizens. The government has allocated 70 million rupees to fund the service, which will involve the purchase of six ambulances to handle transportation needs.

The free service will primarily be used to transfer the bodies of overseas Pakistanis who have passed away abroad to their native areas, without any cost to the bereaved families. To cover monthly operating expenses, including fuel, an additional 1.5 million rupees will be allocated.

The ambulances will operate at airports in Peshawar and Islamabad, where they will be stationed to facilitate the smooth transfer of deceased individuals to their final destinations. This initiative is designed to ease the financial and logistical burden on families during an already difficult time.

The task of managing the free ambulance service has been entrusted to the Department of Settlement, with the Department of Relief coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure smooth operations.

This decision comes in response to the increasing number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents living abroad, and aims to resolve the challenges associated with the repatriation of bodies, making it more accessible and affordable for their families.