KP traditional music, dances enthral visitors at Lok Mela

Peshawar - The traditional music and cultural dance performances organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) captivated audiences at the ongoing Lok Mela.

The lively performances by provincial artistes had the audience leaping into the arena to join in the celebration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich cultural heritage. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, was the chief guest at the event, which was also attended by notable dignitaries, including KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, Lok Virsa Executive Director Muzaffar Ali, and other officials from the Tourism Authority and Culture Department.

The 10-day Lok Mela, organized under the National Heritage and Culture Division, featured live traditional music and cultural shows at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion. Prominent performers such as singers Kulsoom Wadood, Javed Khan Jahangiri, Sehrish Khan, Shahid Malang, the Kalash dance troupe, and the Gem Boys Band enthralled the audience. The performances drew a packed crowd, with spectators swaying to the vibrant beats.

Zahid Chanzeb praised the artistes for their excellent performances and expressed his joy over the enthusiastic turnout. He highlighted the importance of such events in promoting the province’s culture and talents on a national platform.

The KP Pavilion also offered a diverse array of cultural experiences, including handicrafts from over 50 artisans representing districts like Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, and Swat. Traditional dishes such as Painda, Chapli Kebab, and Mutton Karahi, along with Kalash dances, added further allure to the pavilion.

A standout feature was the recreation of the famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Qehwa Khanah, where visitors could explore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history and enjoy traditional green tea. Other attractions included displays of clay pottery, Mughal art, Charsadda slippers, truck art, and Phulkari embroidery. Videos and documentaries showcasing the province’s tourist destinations were also on display.

The annual Lok Mela, held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), aims to promote Pakistan’s folk heritage, foster national harmony, and provide a platform for artisans, musicians, and dancers to showcase their skills at a national level.