Kundi, PM advisor on culture visit KP Pavilion at Lok Festival

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Minister of Sports and Culture Syed Zulfiqar Shah, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Culture, Sports, and Heritage Rana Mashhood Ahmad visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion at the Lok Virsa Family Festival on Friday.

General Manager Sajjad Hamid and Director of the Tourism Authority Umar Arshad presented the Governor with a Chitrali cap and a traditional shawl.

The Governor, accompanied by dignitaries, toured various stalls from different regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he interacted with artisans working on handicrafts such as embroidery and wooden crafts. He showed keen interest in the stalls showcasing the famous Jandri work from Dera Ismail Khan.

At the stalls featuring the traditional dish “Sohbat,” the Governor tasted Yark’s Sohbat and praised the stall owner, Saeed.

The Governor also visited the Pashto music stalls, met with the artists, and appreciated their performances. He sat at the Peshawari tea stall and enjoyed a cup of traditional tea.

On the occasion, Governor Kundi remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in every field, including having talented artists and performers who are restoring the vibrancy of the region.

Children and citizens at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion enjoyed taking selfies with the Governor, and the people present expressed their happiness at having him among them.

The Governor also praised the organisers for making proper arrangements to showcase the unique culture of the province.

Meanwhile, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Culture, Sports, and Heritage, also visited the KP Pavilion and praised the artists and artisans for their skilled and beautiful crafts, tasteful dishes, and embroidered items.