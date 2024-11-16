Lahore tops global pollution rankings as smog crisis intensifies in Punjab

Despite efforts by provincial authorities to combat smog, Lahore continues to lead the world’s major cities with a dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) of 766, on Saturday. The toxic air has remained a persistent issue across Punjab, with multiple cities recording hazardous AQI levels.

Lodharan ranked second in Pakistan with 758 AQI, followed by Rojhan at 495, Faisalabad at 492, Sialkot at 487, and Multan at 386. Karachi also made it to the global list of polluted cities, with an AQI of 188.

In a glimmer of relief, Peshawar saw a drop in AQI to 96 after rainfall improved air quality in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital.

The worsening smog has also led to the closure of several key sections of the motorway due to poor visibility, including the M-2 from Lahore to Islamabad, the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, and others. The Punjab government has enforced a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan on three days a week to mitigate the smog’s impact.

Highlighting the severe health risks, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warned that the situation posed dangers comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also confirmed the closure of schools up to the higher secondary level in smog-hit districts until November 24.

Lahore’s air pollution has reached alarming levels, with the city's pollution index soaring more than 80 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended limits. The smog is primarily caused by a mixture of fog, vehicle emissions, smoke from agricultural burning, and low-grade diesel fumes.