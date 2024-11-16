Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore tops global pollution rankings as smog crisis intensifies in Punjab

Lahore tops global pollution rankings as smog crisis intensifies in Punjab
Web Desk
12:06 PM | November 16, 2024
National

Despite efforts by provincial authorities to combat smog, Lahore continues to lead the world’s major cities with a dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) of 766, on Saturday. The toxic air has remained a persistent issue across Punjab, with multiple cities recording hazardous AQI levels.

Lodharan ranked second in Pakistan with 758 AQI, followed by Rojhan at 495, Faisalabad at 492, Sialkot at 487, and Multan at 386. Karachi also made it to the global list of polluted cities, with an AQI of 188.

In a glimmer of relief, Peshawar saw a drop in AQI to 96 after rainfall improved air quality in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital.

The worsening smog has also led to the closure of several key sections of the motorway due to poor visibility, including the M-2 from Lahore to Islamabad, the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, and others. The Punjab government has enforced a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan on three days a week to mitigate the smog’s impact.

Highlighting the severe health risks, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warned that the situation posed dangers comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also confirmed the closure of schools up to the higher secondary level in smog-hit districts until November 24.

Sindh High Court halts recruitment for 125 grade-16 vacancies through SPSC

Lahore’s air pollution has reached alarming levels, with the city's pollution index soaring more than 80 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended limits. The smog is primarily caused by a mixture of fog, vehicle emissions, smoke from agricultural burning, and low-grade diesel fumes.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024