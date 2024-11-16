Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals another 92 properties

NEWS WIRE
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 92 properties over illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees. According to a spokesman of the authority, under the instructions of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out operations in several key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and the Canal Road area.  The operations resulted in the sealing of 35 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 in other areas, bringing the total to 92 properties. The sealed properties include a range of commercial establishments such as private schools, offices, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, cash-and-carry stores, clinics, salons, and other retail businesses. These properties were sealed due to illegal commercial activities, failure to pay commercial fees, and non-compliance with zoning regulations. The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation, but no action was taken to address the violations. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman, ensuring that all legal procedures were followed.

PPP preparing for Foundation Day

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024