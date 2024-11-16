Man axes two minor nephews to death in Umarkot

UMARKOT - A man brutally murdered his two minor nephews in village Rana Wah area of Umarkot. Father of the deceased children said that the accused Sitram Meghawar took his children outside their home for playing purpose and later killed them with multiple blows of axe and later beheaded them. The children were later identified as Narender who was two-and-a-half-year-old and Sundar who was only five-year-old. The father of the children said that he was still unaware about the real motive behind this murder. Soon after the incident, the local police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies of the children to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). The local police said that they found a body whose head was missing. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.