Meeting reviews progress on development projects in KP

Peshawar - A comprehensive review meeting on the progress of ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, implemented with the cooperation of international development partners, convened at the Civil Secretariat here under the joint chairmanship of Dr Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, project directors, and other officials.

During the session, participants were given a detailed briefing on the progress of development initiatives, the challenges faced, and the strategies to address them. Key sectors under review included agriculture, irrigation, tourism, road infrastructure, economic corridors, hydropower projects, flood emergency assistance, urban mobility, human capital investment, renewable energy, institutional support, rural economic development, and national health initiatives. Projects related to the rehabilitation of schools, clean water gravity schemes, afforestation, and other critical areas were also discussed.