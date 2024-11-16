Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting reviews progress on development projects in KP

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   A comprehensive review meeting on the progress of ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, implemented with the cooperation of international development partners, convened at the Civil Secretariat here under the joint chairmanship of Dr Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, project directors, and other officials.

During the session, participants were given a detailed briefing on the progress of development initiatives, the challenges faced, and the strategies to address them. Key sectors under review included agriculture, irrigation, tourism, road infrastructure, economic corridors, hydropower projects, flood emergency assistance, urban mobility, human capital investment, renewable energy, institutional support, rural economic development, and national health initiatives. Projects related to the rehabilitation of schools, clean water gravity schemes, afforestation, and other critical areas were also discussed.

SCCI urges KP govt to abolish 2pc provincial cess on export

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024