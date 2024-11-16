Saturday, November 16, 2024
Met Office forecast dry weather in Sukkur division

Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Mainly dry weather is expected in the Sukkur division including other districts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours. On Friday the Local MET office forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of northern Sindh. Fog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Khairpur, and surrounding areas, particularly during the night and morning hours, affecting visibility and travel. Overall, dry and sunny conditions are expected in most parts of the province, with cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, said officials.

Staff Reporter

