Mohsin Naqvi meets ECB counterpart to discuss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman held a productive meeting with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Richard Thompson in London on Friday.

During the discussion, Richard Thompson extended his best wishes to and the PCB for the successful organization of the . He lauded England's recent tour of Pakistan as an "outstanding" experience and expressed confidence in Pakistan's capability to deliver a world-class tournament.

"Our best wishes are with Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy tournament," Thompson remarked.

Chairman Naqvi assured that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the event, highlighting the ongoing modernization of stadiums and the implementation of top-tier arrangements to ensure a smooth and memorable tournament.

"Visiting teams will be accorded state guest protocol," Naqvi affirmed.

Thompson also thanked Naqvi for the exceptional hospitality extended to the England team during their recent tour, which marked a significant milestone in Pakistan-England cricket relations.