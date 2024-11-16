Motorcyclist dies as motorcycle falls into ditch

SARGODHA - A motorcyclist died as his bike fell into deep ditch here at Katha area under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Farooq (33) resident of Qaidabad was traveling to Jouharabad on his bike when all of the sudden his motorcycle fell into deep ditch while passing near Katha area. Resultantly, he died on the spot. Meanwhile, a man was killed in road mishap due to overspeeding here at Bhabhra area under the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Mudassir (39) resident of Bhabhra area was riding his motorcycle in overspeeding when all of sudden his hands slipped and failed to handle the bike. Resultantly, he died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries.