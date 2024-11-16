Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - The 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, witnessed two thrilling matches at the International Abdul Nasser Arambagh Basketball Court, Karachi. In the first match, the host team Usman Malik triumphed over Beacon College with a convincing 45-25 victory, thanks to an outstanding performance by Nabeel Siddiqui. Siddiqui dazzled with 5 three-pointers, contributing 25 points, while Mubariz Ahmed and Saleh Ahmed added 14 and 7 points, respectively. For Beacon College, Omar scored 9 points, Basit Ali added 6, and Abdullah managed 5 points. The second match saw Arambagh Club outclass Bahria Supers with a 51-33 win. Ali Chan Zaib was the star of the match with 17 points, supported by Zainul Abideen with 16 and Hasan Koya with 8.

On the losing side, Aqeel Ahmed put up a spirited performance, scoring 18 points, while Bilal Ahmed and Abdullah Khan contributed 11 and 8 points, respectively.